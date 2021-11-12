1 dead in 3-car wreck near I-40; detour set up

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

U.S. 52 North is closed at mile marker 108 in Winston-Salem near Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Police said the road will be closed for at least five hours near Rams Drive.

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while officers are working on the scene.

A detour was also set up. Here are the detour instructions from NCDOT:

Motorists are advised to Take Exit 107A for I-40 East and merge onto I-40 East. Take Exit 195 (Clemmonsville Road). Turn left onto Clemmonsville Road, then make an immediate left onto Thomasville Road/NC-109 North. Thomasville Road turns right and becomes Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Continue on MLK Jr Drive for 3 miles to re-access US-52 North