1 dead in ammonia spill at plant in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died after being exposed in an ammonia spill at a plant in Iredell County Friday afternoon.

Iredell County officials confirmed the spill around 2:20 p.m, saying it happened at Lineage Logistics on Taylorsville Highway.

A high-angle rescue team responded to try and reach a patient in the area of the leak. A short time later officials said the person exposed had died.

The person’s identity has not been released.

According to the company’s website, Lineage Logistics provides temperature-controlled storage for foods and food transportation, among other services.

