1 dead in crash with NC bus full of elementary school students

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was killed in a crash involving a school bus carrying 43 elementary students in Union County Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The wreck happened before 1:30 p.m. on Secrest Short Cut Road near Barbee Farm Drive.

Nine of the students aboard were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, school officials say.

Investigators have not determined exactly what led up to the collision, but confirmed the man killed was in a vehicle that struck the school bus.

The man was identified as 44-year-old David Paul Waire Jr. of Maryland.

The bus involved was from Benton Heights Elementary School and was coming back from a field trip, according to Monroe officials.

The roadway was closed for some time while officials worked at the scene.

A substitute bus transported the remaining students home safely.

“There will be additional counseling support at the school tomorrow to provide assistance for the students who were involved in the accident,” Union County Public Schools says.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

