CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday morning near the Southpark Mall in Charlotte, officials confirm.

Police said the crash happened on Fairview Road near the mall. The westbound lanes were closed while traffic detectives investigated what led to the incident.

Images from the scene showed a damaged motorcycle in the intersection. Crime scene tape was up blocking parts of the road.

No other information was released.