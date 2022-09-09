HUDSON, N.C. (WJZY) – A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Caldwell County, according to the Hudson Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.

Police say they responded to a call, and once on scene, an “altercation ensued.” This led to an officer firing his weapon.

“Any loss of life is regrettable, and our thoughts are with the family during this time,” wrote Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins.

The investigation has been handed over to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.