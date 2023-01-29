WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and left two others seriously injured.

At around 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1200 block of North Liberty Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Darryl Rice Jr, 29, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a business.

Investigators say that the business was rented out for a private party. Despite life-saving measures, Rice died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Two additional gunshot victims later arrived at local hospitals, according to investigators. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is currently in critical condition.

The other victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by friends, according to police. He is currently considered to be in critical condition as well.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.

Investigators say that an argument began inside the business and continued outside where suspects began shooting.

The 1200 block of North Liberty Street was closed for around eight hours while the crime scene was being processed.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is the eighth homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.