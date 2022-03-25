NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeless man who lives at the North Carolina coast has been charged after a man was found dead in a Carteret County road earlier this week.

Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, of Newport was charged Monday in the murder of a 46-year-old man, according to a news release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Andrew Brisson was found dead last weekend in the 100 block of Harris Road in Newport, deputies said.

A 911 caller found Brisson in the road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities have still not said how Brisson died.

Clauson was charged with an open count of murder. He is being held in the Carteret County Jail without bond.

WNCT reports Clauson is the same man who vanished for several days in the North Carolina mountains in June 2020.

After a massive eight-day search in the Croatan National Forest, Clauson was found.

The murder case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 252-726-INFO.