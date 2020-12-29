1 hospitalized after shooting inside ‘GoodFellas’ bar in Jacksonville

North Carolina news

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Jacksonville bar that happened over the weekend.

Onslow County deputies say the shooting happened at GoodFellas Bar and Lounge along Richlands Highway on Saturday night.

The victim was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

No one is in custody at this time. However, investigators say they do have a person of interest.

