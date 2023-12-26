WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was hurt in a fire at a North Carolina home on Christmas, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1800 Block of East 5th St. in Winston-Salem.

A battalion chief said Christmas lights caused the fire on the front porch.

1 hurt in Winston-Salem fire on 1800 Block of East 5th Street (Winston-Salem Fire Department)

The homeowner, Gil Rodrguez says he was in a room on the second-floor of his home when his little brother told him the house was on fire.

By that time, they couldn’t escape downstairs, so Rodriguez, his wife and child escaped through a window and used a ladder to get down.

He said his wife was taken to the hospital after injuring herself during the escape.

“She got a cut on the elbow because of the window glass but it’s not that big of a cut, but she has to get stitched up,” Rodriguez said. “It’s frustrating man. It was supposed to be a good holiday and it turned out to be a bad day.”

According to Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Shaw, Christmas lights on the front porch of the home sparked the flames.

“It can be quite common. We always tell people to look at them. Make sure they’re for outdoor purposes only,” Shaw said.

The family has started a GoFundMe.