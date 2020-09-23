1 in critical condition after explosion, structure fire at Duplin County mobile home

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is in critical condition after an explosion and structure fire reported in Duplin County,

County officials said there was an explosion in a single-wide mobile home on Jackson Store Road near Corn Mill Road.

One burn victim was flown to UNC North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Officials said the victim is in critical condition and was first taken to Vidant’s hospital in Duplin County, then flown to the burn center.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators said the victim told them he remembers lighting a cigarette right before the explosion, and nothing else after that.

Officials said that 17 animals were known to have been in the home, and 12 are currently in the care of Animal Services.

Fire, EMS, emergency management, law enforcement, State Fire Marshall, and SBI are investigating the incident.

More headlines from CBS17.com: