MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) – One suspect is in custody and two others remain on the run following a deadly shooting at a Monroe hotel late Saturday night, police said.

The fatal shooting happened at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Red Roof Inn located at 608 W. Roosevelt Boulevard.

As Monroe officers responded to the scene, they found a teenager dead in a hotel room from apparent gunshot wounds. The teen has been identified as 18-year-old Anthony Delts.

Authorities said three juveniles have been identified as suspects in this case. One suspect is in custody at this time, they said.

Due to their ages, their identities will not be released, Monroe Police said. Authorities believe this deadly shooting to be ‘an isolated incident’ and there is no danger to the public.

This remains an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information, in this case, is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.