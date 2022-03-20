CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in which shots were fired at officers early Saturday morning in Uptown, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at the 200 block of North Caldwell Street near the Spectrum Center around 1:30 a.m.

While police investigated the situation, they reported several fights broke out in a parking lot on the 300 block of North Brevard Street, stemming from conflict inside a nightclub.

Police say Tyler Drew, 27, retrieved a rifle as officers tried to break up the fights.

He fired several shots directly at officers, police said. One officer was able to tackle Drew and took him into custody with no further incident.

No officers were struck by gunfire or discharged their firearms.

Drew was interviewed by homicide detectives and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.