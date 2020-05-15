1 in custody after NC high-speed chase ends in fiery crash

WGHP photo of the scene after the incident.

TYRO, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a fiery wreck in the Tyro community, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday morning, Davidson County deputies launched a chase after a string of thefts from cars.

Deputies used spike strips causing the suspect’s SUV to drive into a field, come to a stop and catch fire.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was under the influence of an impairing substance. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

