1 in custody after NC high-speed chase ends in fiery crash

TYRO, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a fiery wreck in the Tyro community, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday morning, Davidson County deputies launched a chase after a string of thefts from cars.
Deputies used spike strips causing the suspect’s SUV to drive into a field, come to a stop and catch fire.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was under the influence of an impairing substance. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Wake County couple injured after dogs turn aggressive
- Cumberland County seeks to hire 5 nurses as COVID-19 testing increases
- Durham’s extended stay-at-home order attempts to balance reopening, safety, mayor says
- NC could lose essential health care workers with Supreme Court decision amid pandemic
- NC divorced parents sharing child custody ‘confused and scared’ amid COVID-19, family lawyer says