Breaking News
Arrest made after teen killed, brother critically injured in Sanford Econo Lodge shooting

1 injured after NC man shoots up event center, police say

North Carolina news

by: WFMY

Posted: / Updated:

WFMY photo of the Rey Azteca Event Center

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Asheboro police arrested a 37-year-old man they say fired a gun at an event center early Sunday morning.

Around 1:47 a.m., police responded to reports of a man shooting a gun at Rey Azteca Event Center on North Fayetteville Street.

Gilberto Pulido Rivas in a photo from the Randolph County Jail.

Minutes later, officers found Gilberto Pulido Rivas lying in woods near the event center with a handgun.

Detectives determined that Rivas, of Robbins, fired multiple shots. One person was grazed by a bullet and had an arm abrasion. There were no other injuries.

Rivas was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, going armed to the terror of the public, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of cocaine.

Rivas is currently in the Randolph County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss