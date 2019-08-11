1 injured after NC man shoots up event center, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Asheboro police arrested a 37-year-old man they say fired a gun at an event center early Sunday morning.

Around 1:47 a.m., police responded to reports of a man shooting a gun at Rey Azteca Event Center on North Fayetteville Street.

Gilberto Pulido Rivas in a photo from the Randolph County Jail.

Minutes later, officers found Gilberto Pulido Rivas lying in woods near the event center with a handgun.

Detectives determined that Rivas, of Robbins, fired multiple shots. One person was grazed by a bullet and had an arm abrasion. There were no other injuries.

Rivas was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon, going armed to the terror of the public, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of cocaine.

Rivas is currently in the Randolph County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.

