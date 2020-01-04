1 injured after pickup truck plows into NC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency medical officials say one person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a home in west Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened at a home on Freedom Drive.

The person who was driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital., police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two people were home when the pickup truck hit the house. Those two people were in the back of the house and were not injured.

WBTV was on scene and observed officials working around the truck that appeared to have been almost halfway inside the front of the home.

Charlotte Fire crews worked to stabilize the front wall of the house.

Officials did not provide any other details.

