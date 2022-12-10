GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No names have been released. Hunter said two people were detained at the suspect’s home on Allen Road.

Allen Road was closed during the incident. It reopened around 9 p.m.