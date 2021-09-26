1 injured in Winston-Salem shooting when several rounds fired into home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – One person was shot when several rounds were fired into a house in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 6:40 p.m., two people in a green Honda Accord fired multiple shots into a house on Weisner Street.

Shots hit the door and other parts of the house, and a 58-year-old Winston-Salem man who was sitting on his porch was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A lieutenant with the Winston-Salem Police Department said he believes the house was individually targeted.

A motive has not been determined at this time.

