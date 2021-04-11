1 juvenile dead, another wounded in NC shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are currently investigating a homicide that took place Saturday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Tuckaseegee Road where two juveniles were found with gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were transported to Atrium Main, and one of the victims pronounced deceased. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 28th confirmed homicide in Charlotte in 2021.

This investigation is currently active and ongoing. More details will be released when provided.