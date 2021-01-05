CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A car crash Charlotte Monday left one person dead and injured another.

The wreck happened in the 1900 block of The Plaza on Monday afternoon.

The person who was injured is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash where the two people were transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. One was later announced deceased.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when complete.

More headlines from CBS 17