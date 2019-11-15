1 killed, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Charlotte entertainment and retail center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another is injured following an officer-involved shooting in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.

The incident unfolded before 4:45 a.m. in the Epicentre, near S. College Street and E. Trade Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person died and another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

Roads around the Epicentre are closed as police and the SBI continue to investigate.

Details surrounding the shooting were not provided.

No names have been released.

“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” CMPD tweeted.

