SHELBY, N.C. (WJZY) – One person was killed and another was injured in an early Saturday shooting outside a bar in Shelby, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Skooters Saloon on E. Dixon Boulevard.

Two victims were found and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to Atrium Cleveland in stable condition.

Following the shooting, detectives were conducting interviews with witnesses.

There was no mention of an arrest or motive given in the shooting, according to police.

Officials said the incident remains an active investigation.