MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — One person was killed and two others are injured following a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on I-77 in the Cornelius area, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 2:50 p.m. Friday, July 21, on I-77, at mile marker 26.2, NCDOT said.

Highway Patrol said a white Jeep that was traveling northbound on I-77 lost control, for unknown reasons at this time, and ran off the road into the median. The Jeep overturned and came to a final rest in the southbound lanes, they said.

Debris from the Jeep struck several other vehicles, but troopers are calling this crash a ‘single-vehicle collision’ at this time.

One person has been pronounced deceased and two others were rushed to the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

“All lanes of I-77 South have reopened near Exit 25, NC 73/Sam Furr Road, in Cornelius, following an earlier crash,” NCDOT said. “However, seven miles of congestion remain in the area.”

Traffic lingered in the area for hours on Friday.