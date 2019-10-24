1 killed, another hurt in officer-involved shooting at NC Aldi store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person died and another was injured Thursday in an officer-involved shooting at an Aldi store in Greenville, police said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. at 4515 East 10th Street.

The initial call came in as a male being aggressive toward customers in the parking lot. When the officer approached, the suspect pulled out a gun and was then shot by the officer.

The suspect died at the scene.

A bystander was struck by a bullet and transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The officer involved was not physically injured but is being evaluated.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, as is standard procedure.

