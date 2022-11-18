GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 11.

At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro, suffering a gunshot wound.

Martin would ultimately pass away as a result of his injuries.

On Thursday, the GPD announced that they are charging Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr, 18, with first degree murder.

There is no further information available at this time.