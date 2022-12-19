LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – More than $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir and another in the North Carolina mountains, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies said they nabbed a “methamphetamine dealer” during the raids after a month-long investigation.

Warrants were executed on two homes near Lenoir on Friday.

At a home in the 2500 block of Winkler Way Road north of Lenoir, narcotics agents seized approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine, 280 grams of marijuana, two firearms and over $37,500 in US currency, a news release from Caldwell County deputies said.

Photo from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Dewayne Colvin. Photo from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

A building in the 4000 block of Mill House Lane near Lenoir was searched. Inside, narcotics agents seized about 479 grams of methamphetamine, 12,393 grams of marijuana and eight firearms from the building, the news release said.

Overall, more than $1.2 million worth of drugs including 11 pounds of meth and 27 pounds of marijuana were seized, as were 10 guns and more than $37,000 in cash, records showed.

A third location — in Asheville — was searched by Caldwell County Narcotics Agents and N.C. SBI Special Agents. The search resulted in the seizure of 4670 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

Larry Colvin, 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of methamphetamine.

“The amount of methamphetamine seized in this investigation is one of the largest in Caldwell County history,” Caldwell County Sheriff Alan C. Jones said in the news release. “I am thankful for the cooperative efforts and hard work of all agencies involved.”