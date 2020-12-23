1 million gallons of untreated animal waste spill from failed NC hog lagoon

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina environmental officials are investigating after one million gallons of untreated animal waste spilled into a creek from a failed hog lagoon in Jones County.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources said it was notified on Dec. 21 of the spill at DC Mills Farm in Trenton.

“DWR is investigating the cause of the failure and will take enforcement action to hold the appropriate parties accountable based on the results of that investigation,” NCDENR said in a release.

An on-site inspection from state officials revealed all of the animal waste reached Tuckahoe Creek, approximately 300 feet from the lagoon.

Tuckahoe Creek flows into the Trent River.