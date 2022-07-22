RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The $1 million winner in North Carolina this week for the Mega Millions drawing is actually from South Carolina, officials said.

Toni Greene bought a $2 ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Greene, of Clover, S.C. — about 30 miles southwest of Charlotte — had a ticket that matched five white balls in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, a news release from lottery officials said.

That combination was lucky enough to win $1 million.

On Thursday, Greene claimed her winnings in Raleigh — taking home $710,101 after state and federal taxes.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing of $660 million ranks as the 3rd largest in the history of the game, the news release said.