CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina is now $1 million richer.

The winner of Saturday night’s $1 million Powerball drawing bought their ticket at a Charlotte grocery store, according to a release.

It says the $2 ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

It matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of this happening are 1 in 11.6 million.

They say the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Lottery officials say the winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, officials say it climbs to $89 million as an annuity prize or $51.7 million cash for Monday’s drawing.