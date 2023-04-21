RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Water testing for fecal bacteria at several North Carolina river sites found one that failed the test this month, according to a water quality ground.

Sound Rivers tests about a dozen river sites during the off-season and more than 50 sites weekly from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“The results for the last sampling of the first year of year-round swim guide is good,” Sound Rivers said in a news release Friday.

Out of 11 sites tested, the Havens Gardens site in Washington failed. The site is tested along Runyon Creek at the Pamlico River near Washington Park. The testing site is in front of Backwater Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, and Inner Banks Outfitters, Washington’s most popular paddle sport and cycling shop.

In the Raleigh area, water samples are currently taken and tested from public-access points at Falls Lake and Buffaloe Road in Raleigh and the River Walk in Clayton.

The Swim Guide monitors sites for E. coli bacteria in fresh water and enterococci bacteria in brackish or salt water.

The bacteria can cause an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections in humans and pets.

The next date when test results will be released is April 27.