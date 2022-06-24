RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina said one site has officially failed half of the Swim Guide tests so far this season.

The group, Sound Rivers, monitors 19 areas in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins.

The group said the Buffaloe Road canoe launch failed the swim test this week. The location has failed two out of the four times it has been tested this season.

Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or use caution at this location. Exposure may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections, the report said.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.

The samples are tested for E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, click here or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates. For more information about Sound Rivers, click here.