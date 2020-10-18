1 of 2 teens shot outside NC Aldi store in critical condition, being flown to other hospital, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were wounded — one of them critically — in a shooting outside a store in Lumberton Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a shots-fired call near the Aldi store at 3725 Fayetteville Road, according to a news release from Lumberton police.

As officers were rushing to the scene, they learned at least one person was shot in the area.

“Arriving officers found two juveniles shot — one age 15 and one age 14. Both were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment,” the news release said.

The older teen was in critical condition Saturday night and was being flown to another hospital, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

