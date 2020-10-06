1 person found dead after NC home goes up in flames

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed in a house fire in Summerfield Tuesday morning, according to Department Chief Chris Johnson.

At about 3:47 a.m., crews responded to the fire at a home on the 6800 block of Fegan Road in Summerfield. They came to the scene to find a fully-involved fire with flames coming through the roof.

As of about 8:45 a.m., crews were still on scene and addressing hot spots.

Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson said it was a two-alarm house fire.

They received help from about 10 different districts, a necessary measure due to the fact that there are no fire hydrants or water supplies in the area.

The North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office was also heading to the scene to help the Guilford County Fire Marshal’s Office investigate.

The sheriff’s office has the area blocked off.

Firefighters are working to determine where the fire started, but foul play is not suspected.

