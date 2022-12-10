LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County.

Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange.

When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames.

Firefighters found one victim dead inside the home during their initial search.

Fire investigators from Lenoir County Emergency Services and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office and SBI are also helping in the investigation.

(Lenoir County Emergency Services photo)

The victim’s name was withheld while the family was notified.

Crews from LaGrange Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire and Rescue and Lenoir County EMS assisted in putting out the fire.