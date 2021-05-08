1 person seriously injured, several pets dead in NC apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – An apartment fire in south Charlotte has left one person with life-threatening injuries and multiple people homeless, medic and Charlotte Fire Department says.

The fire occurred at a three-story apartment building in the 1300 block of Beacon Ridge Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Fifty firefighters responded and 14 units were affected. The incident took an hour to get under control. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but returned to work.

CFD says there were several deceased pets and two cats were injured and taken by animal control, but were still alive.

A second alarm was transmitted at 2:24 p.m. and medic said one person suffered serious burn injuries and transferred Atrium CMC.

The American Red Cross is assisting 22 people displaced by the fire and providing immediate emergency aid to individuals in several of the affected units at the apartment complex.

The fire is under investigation.