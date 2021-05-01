1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting at NC mall near Charlotte

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Carolina Place Mall on Saturday.

Officers responded to shots fired around 4:45 p.m. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mall security locked the doors to the food court area and there were several “locked down stores” inside the mall. Carolina Place Mall is currently closed while police are still in the process of clearing it.

A person inside the mall at the time of the shooting said he heard “seven or eight rounds” fired somewhere near the food court. There was trash and some abandoned shoes visible on the ground outside the exit for the food court.

Police are still on scene investigating. It is unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.

Charlotte police said the reunification location is at the At Home Store at 11415 Carolina Place Parkway.