GRAHAM, N.C. – A person died following an accidental house fire in Graham on Saturday, according to a Graham Fire Department news release.

The Graham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 6:04 a.m. on Saturday at 316 W. Market Street.

The Burlington-Graham Emergency Communications Center received a call from a family member living next door reporting a house on fire with a person trapped.

Graham Engine 10 arrived to find a working house fire with heavy fire conditions from the back of the home and heavy smoke conditions from the front. Graham Engine 10 entered from the front door to initiate the rescue of the person inside while Burlington Engine 2 made an attack on the fire at the back.

Graham Engine 10 was able to pull the lone person from the home and turned patient care over to Alamance County EMS for treatment.

Haw River Engine 43 and Swepsonville Engine 1 arrived on scene to assist with fire ground operations.

The Fire was reported under control within two and half hours from the arrival of the fire department.

Damages to the home were extensive and considered a total loss.

Around 07:24 a.m., the fire chief was told that the person who was rescued from the home had succumbed to their injuries related to the house fire.

This is the first fire fatality in the City of Graham in more than 10 years.

The fire scene was investigated by the Graham fire and police departments with assistance from the Alamance County Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire was determined to be combustible materials left close to a heating source and was ruled accidental in nature.