OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescue crews at the North Carolina coast saved a man when his kayak started sinking near Oak Island, officials said.

The incident was reported along the Intracoastal Waterway near the NE 55th Street boat ramp on Thursday, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

The man was taking his recently purchased used kayak out for fishing at the Brunswick County island.

But, as the kayaker went across the Intracoastal Waterway to Beaver Dam Creek he discovered that the craft was taking on water and sinking.

Photo from Oak Island Water Rescue

The man called for help using his cellphone and a drone was able to find his sinking kayak.

An Oak Island Water Rescue boat picked up the man and took him and the kayak back to the boat ramp, officials said.