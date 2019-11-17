1 seriously injured, 3 displaced after fire guts home near NC coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City, Newport, and Broad & Gales fire and rescue teams were on the scene of an active house fire Saturday morning.

According to Alize Proisy from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 5:31 a.m.

Three people and their pets live in the home located at 138 Oriental Drive in Newport.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A photo of the home after the fire showed the house was destroyed with just the outer walls barely standing.

During the fire, the house next door and shed were damaged. A transformer was compromised, leaving three neighboring homes without power.

A power company is currently working to restore the outage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.

