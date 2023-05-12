WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus wreck in Wilmington Thursday left one person with serious injuries and four others with minor injuries, police said.

The wreck happened Thursday morning involving a Wave Transit bus in the 700 block of South 5th Avenue, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

After a collision, the Wave Transit bus smashed into at least two cars and a box truck parked at the scene, according to police.

Courtesy: Wilmington Fire Department

Photos showed a Kia vehicle smashed against the front of the bus and a power pole snapped in half.

Wave Transit officials told WECT that the bus was going through a green light when it was hit in the front by another car.

The crash then pushed the bus into several parked cars, WECT reported. It’s not known how many people were on the bus at the time.

Police also told the TV station that if the bus had not hit the parked cars, it would have smashed through an apartment building.