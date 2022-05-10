HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot at a High Point Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department.
The shooting happened at the Walmart on 2710 North Main Street around 2 p.m.
A male victim has life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses say they heard about three gunshots, and people started running in different directions.
There is a large police presence currently gathered outside the store, and police tape is blocking the entrance.
No suspect information is available at this time.