GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were on the scene of a reported shooting at Dudley High School in Greensboro on Friday night.

WNCN’s sister station, WGHP, was told the shooting happened at 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. after the football game had ended.

Police responded when they were told about a gun being fired, and arriving officers found a victim with a serious gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.