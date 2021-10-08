1 shot while driving on NC stretch of I-74

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

The shooting happened on southbound I-74 near Ridgewood Road.

The victim was shot in the arm and has a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were gathered at the Ridgewood Road exit off the highway Friday afternoon and crime scene tape was up along the street there.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.