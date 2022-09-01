JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — One student died and another was injured in an apparent stabbing at a North Carolina high school, police say.

Police in Jacksonville say another student has been arrested and is in police custody after a fight broke out at around 7 a.m. Thursday in a common area of Northside High School.

Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero said in a noon press conference that a teacher who jumped into the situation to help was injured but not stabbed.

See the full 20-minute press conference below.

A school resource officer responded “within 20 seconds,” provided medical aid and called for assistance from Jacksonville police and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. EMS arrived and took both victims to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where the student died.

Yaniero says investigators want to determine if the incident was gang-related. District Attorney Ernie Lee said charges were under review and authorities will determine if the case will proceed in juvenile or adult court.

Yaniero said it was unclear what kind of weapon was used.

No names have been released, officials said.

Officials said the school was locked down from just after 7 a.m. until around 8:45 a.m., when parents were allowed to take their children home.

Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said the school will hold classes virtually on Friday and in-person learning will resume on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday. All athletic and other school-related events were canceled Thursday and Friday.

Scene at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Counseling was being provided for anyone who needed it due to the large number of students who saw the incident happen. Yaniero said there were a number of students who would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Yaniero said the FBI and SBI were also involved in the investigation.