HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – First responders were called to a chaotic scene in Huntersville Friday night, where a car ran through a home, the Fire Department says.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Huntersville Fire responded to a home at 9390 Hilston Ridge Road where a car had slammed into a house.

Firefighters say one person became trapped in the wreck, but the homeowner was able to escape.

Photos show extreme damage to the front door of the home where the car hit it. The car appeared to be an Infiniti sedan.

They say the homeowner is displaced from the house due to the damage.