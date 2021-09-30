10+ million pounds of trash collected from NC roadsides, nearly breaking record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have collected more than 10 million pounds of roadside trash across North Carolina this year, nearly breaking a record set in 2019.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the record of 10.5 million pounds collected should be broken within one month.

Additionally, close to 1.5 million pounds have been picked up in what officials called Division 5 – Wake, Durham, Franklin, Person, Granville, Vance and Warren counties.

A recent two-week effort called Fall Litter Sweep helped collect 418,000 pounds of roadside litter from across the state.

“The amount of litter collected so far this year is truly staggering,” Division 5 Engineer Brandon Jones said. “I’m glad our roads are looking cleaner, and I’m grateful for the community joining the effort, but the trash shouldn’t be there in the first place. We need everyone to do their part – secure your load every time and never litter.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the 901 Adopt-A-Highway groups are the 263 miles of roadside sponsored by private companies in Division 5.

If you spot someone littering from a vehicle, report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.