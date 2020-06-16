10 projects worth $123M underway in NC aimed at preventing I-95 flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As hurricane season starts in North Carolina, there are several road projects aimed at preventing flooding along Interstate 95.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working on 10 projects along I-95 aimed at preventing flooding.

Some of the projects are being added on to an interstate widening project to save money, says NCDOT Division Engineer Greg Burns.

Parts of the interstate flooded during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, with some of the road staying closed for more than a week.

“Major East Coast corridor, so it’s tremendously impactful not only to North Carolina, but the entire East Coast,” Burns said about the highway.

Since the hurricanes, the DOT has completed studies about how to best prevent flooding in the future.

Burns says about $123 million is being invested into flood prevention efforts along I-95.

“Major things we are doing is elevating the roadway in locations, and we are also improving the bridges, the culverts and the cross pipes so they will handle more flow.”

They’re also working on drainage improvements to alleviate flooding near Longbranch Road, and they’re installing flood monitoring technology to help with hurricane evacuation routes.

Burns says the projects should all be completed within six years.

