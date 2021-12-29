10 world records broken in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina may be the first in flight, but did you know about these other records it has under its belt?
North Carolina also holds the Guinness World Record for the longest surviving double heart bypass patient, smallest arcade machine and for the longest delayed parachute flight.
You can find the smallest piece of ice in the Tar Heel State – and the largest collection of Coca Cola memorabilia (sorry, Georgia).
The world record for the most goals scored by a player in the National Women’s Soccer League game (set by Samantha Kerr and Kristen Hamilton in 2019, when they each scored four), first musical act to perform a concert on every continent (Metallica) and the fastest softball pitch (set by Monica Abbott at 77 mph) were broken in the state. As was the largest food drive in 24 hours at a single location (set by the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in 2011, with 559,885 lbs) and the fastest half marathon dress in pajamas by a male (Brendan Murray, at one hour, 28 minutes and 30 seconds in March 2019).
Here are 10 other world records that have been broken in North Carolina:
- Largest gathering of people wearing sweatbands
Date: July 13, 2018
Set by: Republic Wireless
Location: Durham
This one might be about four decades late. The world record for the most people gathering and wearing sweatbands was set by 4,990 people during a minor league baseball game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
- Tallest Bigfoot
Date: 1500
Set by: True Giant Bigfoot
Location: North Carolina
Does Bigfoot exist? If so, he’s been spotted across North America. Sightings in spruce forests and high mountains indicate that the hairy giant is between three and six meters tall.
- Longest marriage
Date: Feb. 27, 2011
Set by: Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher
Location: New Bern
This tale as old as time is also the longest of all time. Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher were married from May 13, 1924, until Herbert’s death on Feb. 27, 2011, for a total of 86 years and 290 days.
- Largest gathering of Elvis impersonators
Date: July 12, 2014
Set by: Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
Location: Cherokee
I’ll have a blue Christmas…in July. The record for the largest gathering of Elvis impersonators was broken by 895 kings of rock and roll.
- Largest collection of back scratchers
Date: Sept. 20, 2018
Set by: Manfred Rothstein
Location: Fayetteville
He’s got your back! Manfred Rothstein, a dermatologist, has 657 back scratchers from 71 countries in his clinic. He’s been collecting since the 1970s.
- Longest sit-in
Date: July 25, 1960
Set by: Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair Jr. and David Richmond
Location: Greensboro
These four activists had two historic moments in one. The Black students staged a peaceful sit-in from Feb. 1 until July 25, 1960 at the “whites-only” Woolworth lunch counter to protest segregation.
- Most lit candles in the mouth
Date: June 25, 2021
Set by: Garrett James
Location: Charlotte
Kids, don’t try this at home. Garrett James stuffed 105 lit candles into his self-described “gigantic” mouth at once to take home this title.
- Most people hugging soft toys simultaneously
Date: Feb. 14, 2020
Set by: Smoky Mountain High School
Location: Sylva
Lonely on Valentine’s Day? These students had the solution. The high school had 835 people hug stuffed animals at once as a way to raise school spirit and collect toys donations.
- Largest object unboxed
Date: May 11, 2017
Set by: Volvo Trucks
Location: Charlotte
A 4-year-old unboxing fan did the honors of unveiling a 72-foot Volvo VNL truck. The truck was hidden inside a 77-foot cardboard box with cellophane windows.
- Longest model train
Date: April 23, 2011
Set by: Wilmington Railroad Museum Model Railroad Committee
Location: Wilmington
The longest model train is 925 ft. 6 in. and is made up of 31 locomotives and 1,563 carriages. If built to scale, the train would be 15.27 miles long!