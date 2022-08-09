LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) – A 10-year-old boy and a woman were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident happened at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road.

Troopers said a 1999 Nissan Sentra attempted to exit a parking lot and turn left onto NC 27. The Nissan failed to yield the right of way and collided with an eastbound 1992 GMC tractor-trailer on NC 27.



The driver of the Nissan, identified as Belinda Shrewsbury Baker, 54, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, Michael Paul Baker, 10, was critically injured and transported by EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln, where he succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.

The front seat passenger, Glenn Baker, 59, was seriously injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Michael was the son of Glenn and Belinda Baker, of Vale.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Kelly, 55, of Maiden, received minor injuries, Highway Patrol said. The vehicle was owned by the North Carolina Forest Service.

NC 27 was closed in the area for two hours during the on-scene investigation. All occupants of the Nissan were restrained by seatbelts. No charges are anticipated.