10-year-old hit by gunfire while sleeping as several shots hit NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A sleeping 10-year-old was hit by a gunshot Sunday morning in Burlington, according to police.

On Sunday, police learned that a child was taken to a local medical facility with an injury.

Officers determined that the child was asleep at home on the 1100 block of Shaw Street when the home was struck by several gunshots.

One of the gunshots hit the 10-year-old’s lower leg. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The child arrived at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m.

Police are continuing to investigate. There is no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.