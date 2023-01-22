GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years.

Kalona Fewell told FOX 8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina.

While most children her age would be thinking about toys or after school activities, Kalona was thinking about how to give back to those much older than her. Now, she is through her Lunchboxes of Love.

“I saw all these other people giving back to their communities and I was like well I want to give back to my community,” said Kalona. “Not a lot of people think about them, other people might feed the homeless and that’s great, but we don’t really pay attention to our elderly.”

As a result, she set out on a quest to collect healthy food and hygiene items for her project, Kalona’s Lunchboxes of Love.

“I love to give back to people, I love helping people, I think I really got that from my mother, she helps a lot of people,” said Kalona.

They did just that on Saturday, handing out lunches to 138 residents in an older community.

Kalona alongside a team of 20 volunteers made up of friends and family handed out chicken salad sandwiches, water, and hygiene products in exchange for smiles and hugs.

“They gave me little presents, little cards and they were just saying thank you, thank you I love what you’re doing,” said Kalona. “There was one that was 88 I really loved her.”

Now, she is encouraging anyone else who feels the call to help another person in their heart to go for it.

“If you don’t have the money for it, get donations, just reach out to people, even if you don’t know them,” said Kalona.

She is currently planning on doing another project in the fall to give out school supplies to children in need. You can contact the family at (336) 907-6945 for more information on the next project.